African Originals gin brands win global award

Beverage maker African Originals has scooped a global award on innovation for two of its gin brands

The company, which creates craft spirits, received the Brand Innovator of the Year award at the recent World Gin Awards 2024 for its KO Klub Limited Edition and Mara Gin, a major boost for a company that in February sold a minority stake to Phoenix Beverages Limited (PBL).

The two craft gins were recognised as icons of gin excellence at a gala dinner in London.

The World Gin Awards is an annual event that celebrates the finest achievements in the innovation of gin, a distilled alcoholic drink flavored with berries.

Beverage firms are awarded for their contributions to gin innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling.

Celebrating African heritage

"We are honored to receive the Brand Innovator of the Year award at the World Gin Awards 2024," said Alex Chappatte, Founder and CEO of African Originals.

African Originals owns Savannah Brands Company which manufactures, processes, distributes and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including Kenyan Originals (KO) Alcoholic Fruit Cider, Kenyan Originals Gin and Kenyan Originals Iced Tea and Tonic.

"Our KO Klub Limited Edition Gin series and Mara Gin represent our commitment to quality, authenticity, and celebrating African heritage. This recognition fuels our passion to continue crafting exceptional spirits and sharing the spirit of Africa with the world," she added.

Last month the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) announced it had cleared PBL to acquire the minority stake in Africa Originals Limited, an England and Wales-incorporated firm that owns Savannah Brands Company.