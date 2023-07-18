African Leadership Academy receives major grant to train youth

African Leadership Academy (ALA) which provides portable learning toolkits for young entrepreneurs in African cities, including Nairobi, has received a multi-million shillings grant to deepen its footprint.

ALA received the grant as part of the Sh718 million ($5.06 million) that non-profit organisation, PMI Educational Foundation has committed to various organisations globally to equip the youthful entrepreneurs with management skills.

The grant will help ALA train more African youth, adding to the over 2,000 youth already impacted in African cities including Nairobi, Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana) and Port Elizabeth (South Africa).

Entrepreneurial camps

The camps are part efforts to help grow young entrepreneurs and help cut Africa’s high unemployment rates where an estimated 12 million students graduate each year amid thinning employment slots.

“Through ALA, we will work to transform Africa by developing a powerful network of young leaders who will work together to address Africa’s greatest challenges, achieve extraordinary social impact and accelerate the continent’s growth trajectory,” Dr Ashley Forsyth, Executive Director, PMIEF Executive Director said.

ALA is working with university and college students across Africa to find partner organisations that in turn jointly run entrepreneurial camps in their respective countries.

The ALA curriculum is a portable toolkit that provides content and teaching materials that allows student facilitators to run professional entrepreneurial leadership camps.

Start-up ecosystem

ALA is undertaking the camps through two-year programmes across the continent and has so far conducted over 60 Build-in-Box camps in Africa.

The initiative is tapping into the vast internet reach across the continent, helping young entrepreneurs learn how to better manage small businesses besides spurring the start-up ecosystem.