African governments challenged to invest in skills and capacity

African governments have been challenged to invest in skills as they adopt the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) model of implementing capital projects, to avoid situations where expertise is sought from outside the continent.

This follows concerns that in most of the PPP projects being implemented across the continent, key expertise such as engineers have been outsourced, while local professionals are left to perform minor duties.

According to Project Management Institute (PMI), a multinational project management organisation, the key focus should be placed on investing in education, capacity building and training in project management, to equip African youth with the requisite skills to undertake capital projects of the magnitude Africa is implementing, in its pursuit of Agenda 2063.

“The youth represent a significant human resource that can't be ignored. Their energy, creativity, and potential can be harnessed for sustainable development, including addressing climate change. To empower African youth to be effective changemakers, investments should be made in education, capacity building, and training in project management,” said George Asamani, PMI’s Managing Director (MD) for Sub Saharan Africa.

During the PMIs 8th annual conference in Nairobi this week, professionals in different economic sectors, drawn from different countries, recognised that despite Africa’s ambition and heavy investment for growth, many projects continue to be undertaken by foreign companies.

Capacity building

During the three-day conference, it emerged that the shortage of certified project managers in the region is a significant concern with far-reaching implications for the region's development and progress.

This is despite most of the projects under the African Union's Agenda 2063 and projects funded by institutions like the African Development Bank and World Bank, being critical for the continent's socio-economic growth and sustainability.

Experts reckon that while the role of implementing huge projects that require intensive project management skills cannot be entrusted to government agencies alone due to a history of failure, Africa’s private sector is still short of skills and capacity to partner with the governments, a gap that has created room for outsourcing of expertise to successfully implement them.

“To address this shortage, countries and organisations should invest in building the capacity of project managers through education, training, and certification programs. This includes supporting universities and institutions that offer project management courses and promoting continuous professional development for project management practitioners,” Mr Asamani said.

Capital projects

According to PMI, without a sufficient pool of qualified project managers to support infrastructure development, PPPs, energy, and advances in Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation, African countries may face a competitive disadvantage in attracting investment and financing for development projects.

The African Development Bank projects that Africa’s youth population will reach 850 million by 2050, and will constitute half of the 2 billion working-age population by 2063.

PPP model is gaining prominence as the route most governments are taking to implement capital projects in the continent to avoid accumulating debts, where governments partner with private sector players to deliver projects, the private sector players can recover their investment.

Kenya has, for instance, delivered the Nairobi Expressway road project under the model and motorists who use it pay a rate for recovery of the investor’s cash, and plans to deliver some 100 dams under the same model.