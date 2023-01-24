Africa and Latin America to strengthen trade ties through new commerce centre

Kenya has an opportunity to strengthen business ties with Latin America, thanks to efforts being made through the Africa Latin America Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking during the 2023 Gala Latina (Latin American Ball) hosted by the chamber on January 21, at Villa Rosa Kempinski, Nairobi, Barbados High Commissioner to Kenya Amb William McDonald said cooperation between the two countries was paramount to economic success.

Amb. William stressed the importance of Africa and Latin America working together to achieve the common goal of prosperity. The chamber's priority is to boost trade in areas like hospitality, tourism, agriculture, technology and engineering.

The newly established Africa Latin America Chamber of Commerce remains a key core platform for the business community in both continents and aims to strengthen and expand business and trade collaborations with the planning of business missions to Latin America and vice versa already underway.

“Our aim is to accelerate the growth of its members by providing support, facilitating collaboration with governments, establishing new business connections and leveraging the prosperity generation for Africa and Latin America,” reads a statement by the chamber. It also seeks to enhance and exploit economic opportunities in intra-African trade.

In a bid to align with cross continent and intra-Africa trade, the chamber is currently having discussions to host the Africa South America Business Summit here in Africa by the end of 2023.

Gala Latina, which was attended by 120 guests from the diplomatic and business communities of both continents, is an annual formal charity ball that celebrates Latin American culture in Kenya.

Proceeds of the event went to support Fundación Maisha, a Kenyan non-profit supported by volunteers from Chile. They are midwives and nurses who assist women from low income areas with pregnancy and deliveries.