Afreximbank to bankroll direct Caribbean-Africa airlinks, regional indigenous banks 

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will bankroll establishment of the first ever direct air links between Africa and the Caribbean regions in order to reverse the underdevelopment facing both regions, the Pan-African trade bank has announced.

According to Afreximbank President, Prof Benedict Oramah, supporting the set up of direct air links, which could involve financing of air operators between the two regions, will be achieved in under five years.

While addressing the first ever AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF), which opened in Barbados on Thursday, Prof Oramah said the lender will channel it's capital to address the lack of direct air links between Africa and the Caribbean.

"We have done it before when Africa faced similar connectivity challenges and we will do it again to support the Caribbean," said Prof Oramah.

Trade and investment

Afreximbank will also work with Caribbean governments to set up a Caribbean Exim Bank with an investment of $700 million (Sh84 billion).

That amount will be in addition to the $250 million (Sh30 billion) the bank has already made available to support Africa-Caribbean trade and investment.

In her keynote address at the start of the September 1-3 conference, hosted jointly with the Afreximbank, Barbados Prime minister Mia Mottley said while the existing political cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean is essential, it is not sufficient to reverse the underdevelopment of either region without such financial backing from Afreximbank.

Barbados Prime minister Mia Mottley during the inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) in Barbados. Photo credit: Pool

“We, children of independence, have determined that we shall not allow another generation to pass without bringing together that which should have never been torn asunder," Ms Motley said.

“Ordinary citizens of ours do not have the luxury of presenting for official visas where those exist – not to our countries because we have all removed them. But if the only way to get there is through North America and Europe, then how will you get the transit visa to move people here if we don’t build the bridge across the Atlantic through air bridges?” she questioned.

Challenges of air travel

About 120 of the over 1,000 people registered for the conference arrived on the island on Wednesday on an Ethiopian Airlines chartered direct flight from Lagos, Nigeria, underlining the challenges of air travel which would be cut to six hours from the current nearly 20 hours due to longer transit times.

ACTIF 2022 was held under the theme ‘One People, One Destiny: Uniting and Reimagining Our Future’.

The Forum was convened by the Government of Barbados and Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the AfCFTA Secretariat, the Africa Business Council, the CARICOM Secretariat and the Caribbean Export Development Agency.