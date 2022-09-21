AEC Kenya rebrands to Inkomoko, will invest Sh4b to support small businesses

African Entrepreneur Collective Kenya has adopted a new corporate identity, with a strategy to support 500,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by 2030.

The company, with a presence in several East African countries, will now be called Inkomoko and plans to invest about Sh4 billion to support entrepreneurs in Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Through Inkomoko’s in-house investment fund, the company offers financing at below-market rates and Sharia-compliant products.

“We are very proud that so many entrepreneurs have allowed us to walk with the team in their journey. With this new and ambitious strategy [we will unify] all of our markets under one brand,” Inkomoko founder and CEO Julienne Oyler said.

“We will do even more to support MSMES … to grow and create jobs for others in their communities.”

Speaking during a breakfast meeting with its clients in Mombasa, Ms Oyler said rebranding is part of a series of events marking the 10th anniversary of the company.

She said AEC Kenya will now be called Inkomoko across East Africa where it operates.

In Kenya, Inkomoko works in five towns – Mombasa, Garissa, the Kakuma refugee camp, Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement, Dadaab and Nairobi.

Ms Oyler said the firm will work with business communities in refugee settings and deploy more investments and digital services, and market-linkage strategies that will ensure they prosper.

Mombasa-based business advisory firm Kismat Credit Limited CEO Nicholas Ouma, one of Inkomoko’s beneficiaries, said he opened his business in 2020 and started working with Inkomoko in 2021.

“Prior to our engagement with Inkomoko, we did not have proper record keeping in place,” Mr Ouma said.