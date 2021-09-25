Advertising giant WPP to pay Sh2bn fine in US

Martin Sorrell

Former WPP chief executive officer Martin Sorrell addresses delegates at the annual Confederation of British Industry conference in central London in 2016. Mr Sorrell quit on April 14, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Advertising giant WPP PLC, which operates in Kenya, will pay $19 million (Sh2 billion) to resolve US government allegations that it failed to adequately guard against corruption risks in India, China, Brazil and Peru, securities regulators announced Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.