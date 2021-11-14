Acid test for NLC in oil corridor land payouts

Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil facility at Ngamia 8 in Lokichar, Turkana County, on February 18, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Speculation and complex land acquisition procedures have left the government battling missed construction deadlines.
  • Internal documents seen by the Sunday Nation by Tullow show the oil project will require a massive 3,347 hectares of land.

The National Land Commission (NLC) walks a tightrope as the State prepares to shell out billions of shillings to owners of about 3,347 hectares of land along the Turkana-Mombasa oil pipeline corridor after a British firm Tullow Oil presented a clearer plan for production in South Lokichar Basin.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.