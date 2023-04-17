Absa tips Kenya’s economy to grow 5pc in 2023

Absa Group Limited has tipped Kenya’s economy to grow by 5 percent in 2023, a slower growth rate compared to projections by Kenya and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kenya’s agriculture-reliant economy has been battered by a biting drought that ravaged the country earlier this year leading to high food inflation, while high-interest rates and a weak shilling have dampened private sector growth.

Absa Group, which is the parent company of Absa Bank Kenya, however, predicts that inflation has peaked and “will likely decline steadily in 2023, suggesting no further policy rate increases”.

“Although we expect a further slowdown in growth to around 5 percent in 2023, the longer-term outlook remains positive, partly due to the energy sector development and other infrastructure projects,” said Absa.

Absa’s projected growth rate of 5 percent is slightly lower than the 5.3 percent that the IMF has tipped Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP) to growth this year.

The IMF’s projection is also lower than the 5.4 percent it estimates that Kenya’s GDP grew in 2022 signaling the grim outlook for this year amid high inflation even as the Kenya Kwanza government lines up a raft of new tax measures to raise revenue collection in what will further squeeze households and businesses.

Kenya is mired in a deepening debt hole which hit Sh9.182 trillion in January this year even as annual debt repayment hit Sh1.3 trillion in the current financial year.

“With the IMF’s support, authorities are addressing debt vulnerabilities by targeting an aggressive fiscal consolidation path characterized by efforts to improve revenues and limit expenditure growth,” said Absa.

Perhaps the most optimistic growth outlook for Kenya’s economy has come from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) which has tipped the GDP to grow by 5.8 percent this year, which would be a higher growth compared to the projected growth of 5.5 percent growth in 2022.

The CBK’s projection is however a notable drop from the earlier estimate of economic growth of 6.1 percent which was given by the National Treasury.

The poor economic growth in recent months is having a dire impact on revenue collection by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which is lagging behind its targets and has worsened the cash crunch at the Treasury.

The government is facing a revenue shortfall of Sh714.97 billion just three months to the close of the current financial year. The situation has already seen a delay in the payment of March salaries to public servants.

This brings to a total of Sh1.393 trillion that the taxman has collected in tax revenue in the current financial year that ends on June 30.

The collection is against a target to collect Sh2.108 trillion in tax revenue by end of June, which has left KRA in a tough race to fill the deficit of Sh714.97 billion in the next three months.