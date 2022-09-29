Absa poaches Safaricom's top marketing executive Carolyne Kendi

Absa Bank Kenya has appointed Carolyne Kendi as its chief marketing officer, effective December 15, 2022.

Ms Kendi currently heads brand and marketing communications at Safaricom.

She brings onboard a wealth of experience in the practice of marketing and brand building having worked in multiple industries and markets across East, West and Southern Africa in leading corporates including Unilever, Diageo and Safaricom.

Ms Kendi holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the United States International University – Africa, a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Nairobi and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-UK).

This becomes the second major transition at Absa this month. The Absa Kenya board earlier this month announced the exit of the lender’s long-serving Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeremy Awori.

The outgoing CEO, who formally exits at the end of October, has since been appointed the new head of pan-African lender Ecobank Group.

Mr Awori will replace Ecobank’s current CEO Ade Ayeyemi who will exit the lender after attaining the retirement age of 60 years. Mr Ayeyemi has served as Ecobank CEO for seven years.

Ecobank, which is headquartered in Lome, Togo, operates in 35 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.