Absa picks Abdi Mohamed to replace Jeremy Awori as CEO

Absa Bank Kenya has named Abdi Mohamed, the current boss of Absa Tanzania, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Mohamed will replace Jeremy Awori who left the firm to become CEO of Ecobank Group.

“This decision follows a rigorous recruitment process conducted between October 2022 and February 2023,” said Absa in a statement on Friday.

Mr Mohamed has over 28 years of experience in the financial sector and has held various executive positions within Absa Group. He previously served as chief operating officer for the bank in Kenya. Other roles that he has held within the organisation include director of retail and business banking in Kenya and Zambia and operations efficiency manager, Barclays Global Retail, and Commercial Banking in London.

Long-serving boss

Former Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Jeremy Awori. He is the new CEO of pan-African lender Ecobank Group. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Awori had served as CEO from February 2013 and oversaw the lender’s successful transformation from Barclays Bank Kenya to Absa.

“I am honoured to have led Absa Kenya in making a difference in our society while achieving significant commercial milestones over the past decade,” said Mr Awori on his exit. The firm's board lauded Mr Awori’s achievements at the helm of the lender

Absa Kenya, which has 83 branches across the country, had picked Yusuf Omari who had been serving as the chief finance officer (CFO) as acting CEO following Mr Awori’s exit.

Absa Kenya Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Yusuf Omari. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group