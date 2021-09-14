900 face axe as James Finlay sells Lemotit flower farm

A worker at Tarakwet James Finlay flower farm in Kericho.  Some 910 workers of multinational tea company James Finlay will lose their jobs in the next six months following the sale of its Lemotit flower farm in Kipkelion East, Kericho County

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Some 910 workers of multinational tea company James Finlay will lose their jobs in the next six months following the sale of its Lemotit flower farm in Kipkelion East, Kericho County.

