83pc of Kenyan workers only warm seats, watch the clock

Nearly 83 percent of workers in Kenya are detached from their work and are only stuck with their employers because prospects of another job are thin, a new survey shows.

Gallup, an American analytics and advisory company based in Washington, says in the ‘State of the Global Workplace 2023’ report that engagement levels among workers in Kenya are at 17 percent, with 83 percent classified as either "quiet quitting” (not engaged) or “loud quitting” (actively disengaged).

The study classifies quiet quitters as employees who are psychologically disconnected from their employer but are “filling a seat and watching the clock” by simply putting in the minimum effort required.

Gallup classifies loud quitters as employees that “take actions that directly harm the organization” including undercutting goals and opposing leaders at the workplace.