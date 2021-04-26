5G network
File

Business

Prime

5G network to cut carbon emissions

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

 Safaricom’s deployment of a 5G network could potentially help Kenya contribute to global efforts towards reducing carbon emissions, a report by the Global System for Mobile Association (GSMA) indicates.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Recycling has won entrepreneur numerous awards

  2. Getting you a job is my job

  3. Kenya now makes semiconductors, but what are they?

  4. Energy regulator in search for new boss

  5. Birds I keep for beauty and good business

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.