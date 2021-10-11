Prime

18-years later, court fight for billions by retrenched Kenya Power staff drags on

Gavel

For nearly two decades, the court file has slowly but steadily grown into a mountain of paperwork passing through several judges. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most of the affected individuals have been languishing in poverty as they wait to find out whether they will get millions of shillings in compensation, or be handed a verdict that Kenya Power paid all their terminal dues and benefits.
  • Some claimants have since died.

On June 30, 2001, Kenya Power formally started mass layoffs in a bid to restructure operations and save the utility firm millions of shillings in costs. By March 19, 2003, when the retrenchment ended, the firm had sent home more than 300 workers in different departments, many of whom protested the secrecy in calculation of terminal dues.

