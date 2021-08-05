Machakos model city.
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

15-minute cities: Are they answer to Nairobi’s perennial congestion problem?

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

“I think it should no longer be news when there is traffic on Mombasa Road,” begins a tweet on traffic update page, Ma3Route.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.