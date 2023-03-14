Xiaomi launches Redmi 12C in Kenyan market

Chinese electronic giant, Xiaomi, has intensified the ongoing scramble for Kenyan smartphone space with a new phone model.

The Redmi 12C, an entry-level smartphone, offers cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance at an affordable price point.

Coming in three varieties, the phone is equipped with a 50MP AI dual camera (rear) + 5MP (front camera), Redmi 12C offers greater details and greater light capturing capabilities, allowing one to record memorable moments in any light conditions.

From taking backlit shots to capturing night scenes, the powerful HDR and night mode capabilities allow for clear shots even in challenging light conditions.

The gadget also features a 6.71 inch HD+ display, 5000mAh (type) high-capacity battery, 10W fast charging and retails at between Sh13,999 and Sh17,299 depending on the capacity.

Xiaomi Kenya Country Manager, Mr Bill Zhang said with the launch of Redmi 12C, Xiaomi raises the bar for the segment by making exceptional performance available at a highly affordable price, making it a top-of-the-line contender in its bracket.

Pocket-friendly

He said the phone is designed for anyone looking to enhance their smartphone experience, whether a tech-savvy Gen Z user or simply an individual seeking the latest advancements, as it offers cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance at an affordable price.

Further, the manager added that Redmi has upgraded its entire entry-level range, and the Redmi 12C stands out as the only entry-level phone in the Kenyan market with a 50MP camera.

“With this launch, Xiaomi sets a new standard for the entry-level smartphone segment, and the Redmi 12C emerges as a top contender in its category,” said Mr Zhang.

China’s largest smartphone makers have recently intensified their scramble for the Kenyan mobile phone space, eager for a slice of one of the fastest growing device markets in the region.

Huge demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones, which are pocket-friendly in a market where feature phones are still widely used, has attracted major players from the Asian country.

Designed to stand out from the competition, Redmi 12C’s immersive display and unique design has a vibrant screen that enables a better viewing experience.

Smooth experience

In addition, the reading mode feature of the device ensures the protection of the eyes, and is especially helpful when bingeing on content.

The Redmi 12C also boasts a rear fingerprint sensor that seamlessly integrates into its sleek design, providing quick, hassle-free, and secure access to the device ensuring confidentiality of sensitive data and privacy is maintained.

“This feature is highly valued by our customers as it offers both convenience and security, setting it apart from its competitors, such as Samsung A04, which does not come with a fingerprint sensor, despite its high price,” said Mr Zhang.

With a large 5000mAh battery, Redmi 12C allows one to enjoy the phone for longer and boasts a superb standby time of 21 days.

“Redmi 12C easily powers through an entire day, so you no longer need to worry about bringing a charger with you wherever you go,” he said.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, Redmi 12C delivers best-in-class performance and smooth experience in gaming, imaging, or everyday use.