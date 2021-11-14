West Valley Sugar firm seeks to set up Sh800m factory in Kericho County

sugarcane

A tractor transports sugarcane from Konoin in Kericho County to Kibos Sugar Company. West Valley Sugar firm is seeking to set up Sh800m factory in Kericho County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A new firm is seeking to set up a Sh800 million sugar factory in Kericho County in a move expected to reduce the deficit of the sweetener and cut down reliance on expensive imports.

