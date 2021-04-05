Surviving in a digital world

cybercafe

People browse the internet at a cybercafe in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

Two decades ago, I had just moved to the USA for my graduate studies and it fascinated me so much that I could print out driving directions from the MapQuest website. Soon after, it was possible to order used textbooks from Amazon.com as opposed to buying new ones from our university bookshop. Shortly thereafter, there was an option to take some of my classes online. Luckily, home internet was available.

Related

More from Business

  1. Kenya Airways suspends Nairobi-UK passenger flights

  2. PRIME Dead insurers crawl out of their graves

  3. CMA punishes Real People bosses over bond misuse

  4. PRIME Treasury to increase Sh9 trillion debt ceiling by June

  5. MPs want EACC to probe Treasury cash management bid to Oracle

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.