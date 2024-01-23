State firms borrow an additional Sh34 billion from banks

Parastatals borrowed an extra Sh34.2 billion from commercial banks in the 12 months to October 2023, signalling growing cash woes for State-owned enterprises.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that banks had disbursed loans worth Sh107.9 billion to parastatals in the review period.

This is a 46.4 per cent increase from a loan portfolio of Sh73.7 billion that lenders had extended to the State entities a year earlier.

The CBK did not provide a breakdown of the lending, including parastatals that benefited from the same.

It is, however, likely that the additional Sh34.2 billion borrowed was taken by a handful of big-money loans to a few parastatals as opposed to a sector-wide trend.

Most parastatals are cash-strapped and are therefore risky customers for commercial banks to lend to.

This is because most of them are not commercially viable and are technically insolvent, weighed down by huge debts.

They thus rely on funding from the government to stay afloat.

It is for this reason that banks had lent only Sh112.9 billion to the public sector – including the 47 county governments – by October compared to Sh3.81 trillion they had lent to the private sector.

Banks are already struggling with a growing burden of non-performing loans and may, therefore, harbour less appetite for lending to such borrowers which are considered riskier.