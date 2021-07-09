'Send money and win' radio games may soon cease to exist

A man watches football as he places a bet. Most radio stations ask listeners to send money to win certain prizes but they don’t inform them the terms and conditions of the game.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Media Council of Kenya has announced the formation of a taskforce to review betting and related activities in media houses.
  • The seven-member taskforce will be expected to submit is report in the first week of August.

The end is near for the numerous “send money and win” messages listeners hear on some radio stations following action by watchdog agencies over the past few days.

