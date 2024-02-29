Professionals to converge in Kigali for regional investment conference

Kigali is set to host the fifth edition of the annual East Africa Investment Conference from March 28, 2024.

The conference will bring together a diverse group of professionals including investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and thought leaders.

Under the theme "Unlocking the Immense Potential of East Africa's Investment Landscape," the conference aims to foster collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development in the region.

Opportunities and challenges

According to the Chartered Financial Analysts Society East Africa, the conference also seeks to navigate the multifaceted opportunities and challenges inherent in the region's dynamic market.

Francis Nasyomba, the President of Chartered Financial Analysts Society East Africa. Photo credit: Courtesy

"The 5th annual CFA Society East Africa Investment Conference is a unique platform for industry professionals and decision-makers to come together,” said CFA President Francis Nasyomba.

Investment promotion

"We are at a critical juncture in East Africa's economic development, and this conference serves as a catalyst for strategic initiatives that will unlock the immense potential of the region," he added.

Some of the key highlights of the conference will include in-depth discussions, led by industry experts on navigating East Africa's investment landscape, understanding the importance of intra-African trade, eliminating trade barriers, and investing in robust infrastructure for economic advancement.