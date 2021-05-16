empty wallet
Shutterstock

Business

Prime

Ponzi scheme pledges wealth, brings woe

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

Thousands of Kenyans are lamenting after losing their hard-earned money to a Ponzi scheme that, as always, was too good to be true.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Lucy Kiruthu: Choosing an attractive name for your business matters

  2. PRIME Ponzi scheme pledges wealth, brings woe

  3. Miraa traders want Somalia, Kenya tiff ironed out

  4. Shupavu tramples over Toughees in shoes war

  5. Lamu Port finally comes to life

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.