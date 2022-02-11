‘Please Call Me’ inventor to be paid Sh1.4bn, court rules

Nkosana Makate please call me

Mr Nkosana Makate. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Anita Chepkoech  &  Hilary Kimuyu

After a two-decade fight, a court in South Africa has ordered Vodacom, a sister company to Safaricom, to pay the inventor of “Please Call Me” (PCM) 5 per cent of the total voice revenue generated by the product over the past 20 years.

