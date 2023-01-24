Navigating firms in uncertain times

Businessman and educator Stephen Covey said “if there is one thing that is certain in business, it is uncertainty”. It is well known that start-ups and small businesses tend to fail, but the life expectancy of multinational companies is also limited and shrinking.

Fifty-two percent of the fortune 500 companies that existed 20 years ago have disappeared. In the 1970s, the life expectancy of Fortune 500 brands was estimated to be 75 years, now it is less than 15 years. As per global management consulting firm McKinsey “by 2027 a further 25 percent of the companies currently quoted on the Standard and Poor’s 500 index will have disappeared.

They will be bought- out, merged, or will go bankrupt such as Enron and Lehman Brothers.” As per statistica, in Kenya 2,540 establishments closed down in the country between the years 2020 and 2021. The life expectancy of organisations have been impacted globally due to a myriad of reasons and it is only those firms taking proactive and swift corrective actions based on internal and external factors that are continuing to carry on business.

Internal causes of failure include the management of cash flows and working capital. A business might be very successful, however, if they are over-invested in fixed and illiquid assets, the short-term cash flows and working capital will be impacted. This could affect payments to staff and suppliers, impacting the business. According to statistica “82 percent of businesses fail due to cash flow problems.” Ineffective marketing could lead to business failure.

Organisations must have the right promotional, advertising, distribution and pricing strategies. External factors including emerging competitors, changes in technology, economic downturns, government policy changes, war, market uncertainty, and many other factors also contribute as causes of business success or failure.

Since uncertainty is certain, how can the management of organisations navigate firms through tumultuous times and lead organisations to prosperity? Management should not cling to past successes, these are dynamic times, and organisations must not rest on their laurels. Market needs are changing rapidly and businesses must act swiftly lest they lose their clients to competitors.

Businesses must address the sustainability challenge. Consumers and investors will demand more transparency from organisations and will increasingly vote with their wallets.

Everything a company offers must provide true value to customers and should make the lives of customers better and easier. Our world is evolving rapidly with new innovative ways to deliver products and services emerging every day. Many companies are scared to change established products, services, or processes, but if they do not, there will be plenty of innovators that will.

Putting customers first means not being afraid of letting go of existing products and services and cannibalising anything that does not deliver value or make customers' lives better. The product or service should also come with excellent after-sales service leading to happy and repeat customers and referrals.

We have never lived in a time with so many transformative technologies. Tech trends like machine learning, robotics, blockchains, and the metaverse will transform every business and every industry. Senior advisor to the CEO at Microsoft, Craig Mundie famously said “data are becoming the new raw material of business.” Data is the lifeblood of successful companies. Organisations use data to help make better decisions, understand customers and market trends, create smarter products and services and improve business processes. However data especially personal data also brings the element of responsibility to keep personal data safe and comply with the legislation. Companies that will succeed in the future will require a solid data strategy in place.

Whether employees or customers, people are the business and make the business. Therefore companies need to make sure they have the right culture, they must value diversity, have the right structure with more flat and agile hierarchies in place.

Every organisation must introspect and ask themselves “are we failing to attract and keep talent?” The skills required to succeed at work are evolving faster than ever. The half-life of skills is reducing all the time making it vital to ensure work teams keep developing the right skills or businesses will be left behind.

Are firms failing to build solid partnerships and integrate with others? No business can operate in isolation. In today’s world, it is more important than ever to build strong and resilient supply chains and partner ecosystems. This can also mean partnering with traditional competitors. Cooperation is required to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges and some of the biggest industry challenges.

Organisations that will succeed in the future require the trust of their stakeholders, of their customers. In order to gain trust there needs to be transparency. According to Economic Times survey 2022, there were 20 times more startups in the year 2022 than there were five years prior in 2017. For those with entrepreneurial minds, the words of Mark Cuban come to light “forget about finding your passion, instead focus on finding big problems.” Organisations must have a business plan and the ability to execute the strategy. Businesses need a performance management and monitoring process in place to help them execute the plan.

Bill Gates famously said “the first rule of any technology used in a business is that automation applied to an efficient operation will magnify the efficiency. The second is that automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency.” Companies who simply end up parroting work slogans like “every company should be a tech company” are also doing themselves a disservice if the level of technology is not required for their business or product.

With limited finances in these trying times, firms must carefully evaluate not only the cost of technological changes in the operation of the organisation but also the cost of constant training. If the benefits would outweigh the costs, it is worth the change, if not, management must clearly evaluate the situation before committing to half-hearted attempts. It is all about knowing the product, market, consumers.

Many companies stand for innovation to the point of creating innovation awards, organise special teams and the like, but fail to put the money input and walk the talk, which can be a confusing situation for the organisations workforce. Organisations have to be true to the product they are offering, be authentic and focus on quality.