Milk costs fall 20pc in five years

Brookside milk

Brookside Dairy’s quality assurance officers test raw milk from farmers at a mobile cooler in Ngorika, Nakuru County.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
NMG logo (6)

By  Bonface Otieno

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The cost of production of milk has dropped by 20 per cent in the last five years but remains high at Sh23 per litre. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said feeds and labour are the key drivers of costs.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.