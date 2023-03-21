Little launches bidding platform for delivery services

Kenyan ride-hailing firm Little has launched a bidding platform that links key players in the supply chain has been launched in Kenya.

The product aims at solving the challenges in the transport industry by allowing clients such as restaurants and supermarkets access affordable rates from geo-mapped drivers on Little app platform.

Through the platform, corporate clients in need of delivery services can display such opportunities and get quotes from various drivers involved in the day-to-day delivery business. Through the innovation, the company sees distributed earnings among drivers on the platform and on the other side better price offering for corporate clients shipping various goods across the country.

“The new product offers drivers an equal opportunity to compete for tenders from our corporate clients,” said the Head of Logistics at Little Limited Jacob Ochieng.

“Drivers will be able to compete for such tenders and also give the suppliers a chance to get better prices by comparing what is on offer,” he added on Tuesday.

The firm will first roll out the service to its corporate clients before extending it to the retail market after six months.

The logistics industry saw an improvement in its fortune during the Covid-19 era in 2020 when many opted for courier services to transport goods from supermarkets and various retail outlets. The move was necessitated by physical contact and movement restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the 2022/23 industry report by the Communications Authority of Kenya, delivery businesses registered an improvement in activities. The volume of outgoing domestic courier items increased by 7.6 per cent from 1,228,200 (July-September 22) to 1,322,038 between October-December 22.