Little complies with new NTSA rules

Digital taxi app Little has complied with the new government regulations.

The company has been awarded the Transport Network Licence Certificate by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

NTSA had invited all current and prospective Digital Hailing Companies who required getting licensed as Transport Network Companies to submit their application by October 17.

New NTSA rules include valid tax compliance issued by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a certificate of incorporation, policy and procedure for activating and deactivating subscription services among others.

The NTSA also published regulations to cap commissions charged by digital taxi operators in the country on drivers at 18 per cent per trip.

“We have 100 per cent complied with the new regulations and we are the first ride-hailing app in Kenya to receive the Transport Network Licence Certificate from NTSA,” said the company in a statement.

“Initially, we had been charging a higher commission which was still the lowest in the industry compared to other app companies, we have since reviewed it down to 18 per cent in compliance with the new laws,” the firm added.

“We will ensure drivers offer quality services with guaranteed comfort, convenience, and reliability,” the company said.

The ride-hailing company which began its operations five years ago considers drivers on its platform as partners.

Aware of risks such as insecurity and the high cost of living in Kenya, the company with similar operations in key cities across Africa such as Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Senegal has taken care of its drivers through the SOS feature on the app.

Through partnerships with oil marketers such as Ola and Haas, drivers on the app also benefit from lucrative fuel discounts.