Lifestyle Heights, secure and serene living in Nairobi

In Nairobi over the last few years, there has been increased construction of residential and commercial properties in areas previously referred to as ‘best residential hubs’.

As a result, zones that were previously synonymous with ‘leafy’ suburbs such as Kilimani, Lavington, Ngong Road, and Muthaiga, are now crowded, prompting some to invest in second homes. One of the areas such investors have been eyeing is Tatu City in Ruiru, Kiambu.

Factors to consider when looking to rent or buy a home are numerous, but the neighbourhood is most important.

Safer neighbourhoods with low or no crime rates, no traffic and noise pollution are attractive to a homeowner. After the neighbourhood is a spacious home with high-quality finishes.

While some would prefer stand-alone residences featuring a compound, there is a growing number that prefer gated communities for security reasons. Lifestyle Heights in Tatu City is one of the most well-secured gated communities to live in, in Nairobi.

The development is one of the desirable locations for residents seeking a safe, secure and social environment to live in. It features green areas to relax and for children to play. There is a breath of fresh air, green ambience, abundance space, clean walkways, well-manicured lawns, shade trees, flowers and pergolas.

The developer, Home Bridge, knows that the value of a property in a neighbourhood with green spaces appreciates fast, and therefore do their best to cater for the discerning investor.

The modern buyer is looking for convenience, and knowing this, the developer has included social amenities such as supermarkets, restaurants, butcheries, vegetable stalls and laundromats within the gated communities.

Convenience

Lifestyle Heights in Tatu City, is also located in close proximity to schools, malls and churches, taking convenience a notch higher.

Once location and facilities are taken care of, homeowners want efficient kitchens – in comes a double sink and a pantry for extra storage.

An apartment block under construction at Lifestyle Heights Tatu City located in Ruiru on October 21, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Rawlings Omwansa, the head of sales at Home Bridge, the developer of Lifestyle Heights, a project at Tatu City, says that modern home buyers are more informed, and therefore start their search for a home after they have done their research.

“They are keen on details such as the flooring material. For instance, young families would prefer wooden flooring as opposed to tiles,” says Omwansa.

There has also been a growing preference for open-plan kitchens, which allows the homeowner to socialise with guests as they cook. It also gives the space an airy feel.

“Modern kitchens are no longer a private affair, home owners want to show off their cooking spaces and also entertain in them,” says the marketer.

Lifestyle Heights addresses these needs and so much more. Home owners long moved into phase 1, composed of 196, Phase 2 is composed of 158 homes, already handed over to their owners, while Phase 3, composed of 208 homes, is ongoing.

“We have found a unique market whereby people come in as tenants and end up becoming homeowners. Retirees are an emerging clientele – they are looking for a serene area to spend their sunset years, and Lifestyle Heights offers them this,” says Omwansa

Another factor that makes Lifestyle Heights attractive to investors is the fact the by-passes have shortened the distance between Tatu City and Nairobi City, making it a preferred residential address by a section of the middle class.

Lifestyle Heights Head of Sales and Marketing Rawlings Omwansa poses for a photo at the complex located in Tatu City Ruiru on November 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

Another attractive detail is that the locality houses schools offering local and international curricula, which is attractive for young families.

The green spaces feature a play area for children to play and cycle in safe. Amenities include a commercial centre with retail stores, a salon, a barbershop, a spa and a gym.

It also features a gazebo that can accommodate 30 to 50 people, with washrooms, a barbeque area and a fireplace.

Once the development is complete, it will have a swimming pool, basketball court and football pitch. The first level of the development will house a restaurant, a medical centre, shops and a laundromat.

It is these amenities that will complete the big picture of Lifestyle Heights Phase 3, a residential community sitting on 30 acres of land, located about 15 kilometres from Nairobi City.

Tax benefits

As the year closes, Home Bridge is rewarding investors with up to a 12 per cent discount on two-bedroom apartments.

“The discount is a result of us getting the Enterprise License, which is issued to a corporate entity carrying out business in a special economic zone. It is mutually beneficial since we transfer the same benefits to our clients,” explains Omwansa.

Special Economic Zones, (SEZ) regulations tend to be conducive to investors and extend advantages such as tax incentives and the opportunity to pay lower tariffs.

The tax benefits that Home Bridge enjoys will cascade to home buyers, who will buy a two-bedroom unit, all-ensuite at Sh9 million for tenant-purchase buyers and mortgage buyers, and Sh7.92 for cash buyers. Three-bedroom units, all-ensuite are going for Sh12 million for tenant-purchase buyers and mortgage buyers and Sh11.6 million for cash buyers.