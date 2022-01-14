KRA revenue up by Sh41bn in December 2021

Times Tower

Times Tower, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) head office in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has recorded a Sh41 billion increase in revenue collection in December driven by heightened economic activities during the festive month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.