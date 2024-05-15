Harassment of borrowers by digital lenders drops by 75pc

Cases of harassment and debt shaming by digital lenders have declined following the joint efforts to bring sanity to the sector, the Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait has said.

Ms Kassait told a sensitisation session for lenders on Wednesday that the drastic decline in complaints against financial service providers was also due to the introduction of a regulatory framework by the Central Bank of Kenya.

“Collaboration between the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and the Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya (DFSAK) in ensuring adherence to the regulations has helped,” said Ms Kasait.

The meeting followed the implementation of guidance notes to assist digital lenders in complying with regulations, particularly in the area of data protection.

"We have been working collaboratively to ensure customer protection. This has led to a significant decline in harassment by over 74 percent. The practice of debt shaming is nearly eradicated, and those who continue to harass customers do so at their own peril," said Kevin Mutiso, Chairman of DFSAK.

He said collaboration between regulators and the industry is crucial, especially because Kenya is a leader in digital lending, thanks to a high mobile phone penetration rate and a large unbanked population.

The law now requires digital lenders to keep records of borrower consent, notices provided to customers, and maintain a data retention schedule for all personal data.

Data from DFSAK shows that digital lenders in Kenya serve a total of 8 million customers and lend out between Sh10 billion and Sh15 billion per month.

According to statistics from the Central Bank of Kenya, 51 digital lenders have been licensed to operate in Kenya, while over 500 others have submitted their applications.

The CBK last month licensed 19 new Digital Credit Providers.

This means many borrowers may still be exploited by the unregistered predatory digital lenders, despite the Central Bank of Kenya’s push to regulate the sector, now that more than 430 pending applications are unlicensed and still in business.

The country’s apex bank introduced the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Act, 2021, which came into effect on December 23, 2021.

The Act aims to regulate the digital sector, improve business models, protect consumers, foster economic growth, promote financial inclusion, and spur technology investment.

The regulation came after public concerns about the predatory practices of unregulated digital lenders. These concerns included high costs, unethical debt collection practices, and personal information abuse.