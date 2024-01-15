​​​​​​​E-commerce firm Patazone launches mobile app

Kenya-based e-commerce firm, Patazone, has launched its mobile app to boost online shopping experience for its customers.

The Patazone Mobile App will be available for both iOS AND Android devices and brings exciting features designed to enhance the shopping journey, the company said.

The app allows users to browse through a wide range of products, conveniently make purchases, and track their orders in real-time.

Shopping experience

The app also provides personalised recommendations based on user preferences, ensuring a tailored shopping experience for every individual.

“The launch of the mobile app symbolises Patazone's dedication to continuously improving the online shopping landscape in Kenya. With a focus on user satisfaction, the app has been meticulously designed to provide seamless navigation, intuitive interfaces, and fast performance, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free shopping experience,” the company said.

E-commerce experience

Patazone CEO, Omar Mohammed Noor, said the app underscores the company’s commitment to revolutionise the e-commerce experience, allowing users to shop anytime, anywhere with ease.

“At Patazone, we understand the importance of convenience and accessibility in today's fast-paced digital world,” Mr Noor said.