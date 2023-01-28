Dutch airline KLM makes U-turn on Nairobi flights 'suspension'

Dutch airline KLM has apologised for erroneously sending an alert to its customers in Kenya regarding an anticipated interruption of flights in and out of the country as a result of 'civil unrest'.

The management said its flights to and out of Kenya will remain as scheduled but maintained that Tanzania will have some disruptions due to civil unrest.

“On Friday, January 27, KLM issued a cautionary alert to its customers regarding an anticipated interruption of flights in and out of Kenya and Tanzania. The said alert was only meant for our customers in Tanzania and was inadvertently and erroneously also shared with our customers in Kenya. We made a mistake in our rebook policy and initially included Kenya. We would like to apologise for this,” read the KLM Group statement.

The airline apologised to the government and Kenyans for the erroneous message and said KLM flights in and out of Nairobi will remain as scheduled and that there would be no interruptions.

“KLM has since communicated the correct position to the relevant government authorities through its Nairobi office,” said the management.

Formal complaint

The apology came a few hours after Kenya said it would formally launch a complaint with the Netherlands about a false claim posted by Dutch Airline KLM on their social media on the purported civil unrest in Kenya.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen expressed his disappointment over the airline’s remarks posted on their social media pages and official website. He said he had spoken to Dutch Airline KLM’s Country representative in Kenya about the matter.

Mr Murkomen said despite the post being pulled down from KLM’s social media pages, he would escalate the discussion through diplomatic channels to ensure the same does not recur.

On Friday, KLM on its social media pages and official website listed Kenya and Tanzania as countries experiencing civil unrest. The airline said it would suspend its flights until Monday.