Digital banking must come with data protection and safety for customers

Digital currency

In digital banking the customer concerns such as security of data among others must be put into consideration. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

 Innovative technologies have been gradually transforming the way bankers have been conducting business over the past many years.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.