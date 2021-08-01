David Muchilwa appointed acting Kenha boss as Peter Mundinia’s term ends

Eng. David Muchilwa.

Eng. David Muchilwa. He has been appointed Kenya National Highways Authority acting Director-General.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) board has appointed David Muchilwa as acting Director-General to replace outgoing Peter Mundinia.

