CBK sees full M-Pesa, Airtel, Telkom paybill link easing payments

You can now make mobile money payments through paybill numbers across any of the three mobile networks- Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom- following the full rollout of interoperability of mobile money services.

This follows the launch of interoperability of payments through till number in April and sending money in 2018.

The three mobile operators finally opened paybill payment services to each other, in a move set to bring ease to millions of customers who now don’t have to worry about the service provider when making mobile money payments through paybill and till, or sending money.

Announcing the full rollout, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) yesterday said the move would benefit over 28 million customers using mobile money services in the country, as the payments ecosystem gets seamless.

Significant milestone

“With paybill interoperability, customers can now make payments for utilities, schools, businesses, and other service providers, without regard to the network they are on...In turn, this builds the person-to-person interoperability that was implemented in 2018,” CBK stated.

The financial services sector regulator termed the move a significant milestone and the last step for mobile money merchant interoperability.

The rollout was approved by both CBK and the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Until yesterday, customers across the three mobile money operators could not be able to make paybill payments across networks, making it difficult for one to shop or make other critical payments, without a vendor of the same service provider. The three operators have a total of 560,000 vendors.