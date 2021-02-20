‘Bei ya Ukweli’, a shopping guide

Samrat Supermarket in Nyeri

Members of the public shop at Samrat Supermarket in Nyeri County on December 24, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The online price reporting has had an instant impact, forcing some supermarkets to reduce their prices, putting the spotlight on the role of the Consumer Protection Department of the Competition Authority of Kenya that has left shoppers exposed to greedy businesses.

Nobody would purchase an item for a higher price if they knew all the prices for that product sold by different people at various locations, unless it is extremely urgent. That is gradually becoming a reality in Kenya, where young people are utilising the power of social media to help citizens make informed purchase decisions.

