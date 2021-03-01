Beef prices to increase further as supplies fall

Lawrence Waiyaki at his butchery in Dagoretti, Nairobi. Beef prices are expected to increase.
   

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Butchers in the city have increased beef prices by at least Sh60 a kilogramme over the period, pushing prices above Sh500 in some outlets.

  • Beef traders have warned that the prices could rise further as margins shrink.

Beef prices are expected to rise further as supplies fall on increased fodder following rains, which has discouraged farmers from disposing of their cows.

