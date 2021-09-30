The inspirational story of a neighbourhood Sacco that has been breaking many boundaries

Photo credit: Yetu Sacco

Some 30 years ago, a small group of Imenti South district tea farmers made a decision to form a savings and credit co-operative (Sacco), through which they would help each other with affordable loans to give their children good education and uplift their own livelihoods as well.

