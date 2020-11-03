Woman wins Ksh11 million after placing daring bets on Odi League

Nuria Mohammed could not hide her joy when she cumulatively won Ksh11.4 million on the Odibets gaming platform after placing several bets.

An elated Nuria narrated how she placed her bets on Odi League – Odibets’ virtual betting platform.

She says she placed the bets shuffling between the various virtual betting markets on OdiBets.com for three weeks.

“I started playing Odi League when the normal matches were stopped following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nuria.

Virtual betting allows punters to place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

On the Odi League platform where Nuria placed her bets, one can place virtual bets on the various markets, i.e GG, over 1.5 and 2.5, and the first team to score, just like they would on real sports bets.

Games every minute

Matches on the Odi League platform usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

“I will venture into business with the money I have won. This thing is real and anybody can be a winner,” said Nuria Mohammed as she received her cheque from OdiBets’ Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

“As a brand, we are committed to providing the best gaming experience to our customers at all times,” noted Mr Sayi, who indicated that OdiBets is keen to introduce more gaming features and bonuses to customers.