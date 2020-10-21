Winning big with Odileague and why you need to join the virtual betting trend

One of Kenya’s leading betting firms, Odibets, has revamped its virtual betting platform – Odileague. The platform now boasts several games from various leagues, including the Kenya Premier League.

Virtual betting is the kind where customers can place bets on computer-generated games that function just like real matches with known teams and players.

The virtual football matches are much shorter, so you don’t have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end as would in a normal football match.

For example, on Odileague, one can place their virtual bets on the various markets, i.e GG, over 1.5 and 2.5, and the first team to score just like they would on real sports bets.

Games every minute

Matches in Odileague usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

Another feature on the new Odileague that is set to excite punters is instant resulting from matches. Markets like GG and half-time results get their results before the games end.

Win up to one million shillings

On the all-new Odileague, one can win up to one million shillings depending on the bets they place. One lucky winner with Odileague placed a bet with only Ksh49 and won Ksh500,000.

Early last month, Odibets launched an all new user-friendly app that included a welcome package that came in form of a bonus.

The Odibets betting app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips and light and dark mode options.

The app also pushes instant notifications on games that punters have placed their bets on.



