Why you should try Co-op Bank’s Pay-By-Link system

By Evans Ongwae

Kenyans are an enterprising lot. Whenever they see an opportunity, they seize it. Hence the prevalence of micro and small enterprises in the country.

Some of these budding enterprises operate from unlikely places. It could be a tiny shop, a cramped garage, a small office with a miniature table and a laptop or a desktop. But they deliver goods and services, some even impressing customers with the incredible quality of work.

Naturally, they must be paid for the goods and services they deliver. How will they receive their payments? As hard cash or as virtual deductions?

In this digital era, e-commerce is taking root faster than ever before. And the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is deepening the exchange of goods and services, as well as payments, through online platforms. This is the new reality as more people and enterprises avoid handling physical money and opt for contactless payments.

Consequently, e-commerce is expanding, giving rise to online merchants who conduct business via social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and various other online market places.

Some of these merchants might be missing out on customers who prefer to pay remotely via card. Some merchants do not have a physical location that a customer can visit and pay via a point of sale (POS) terminal. Moreover, some customers prefer goods to be delivered to them at home. They also want the option of paying remotely via card.

Enhanced e-commerce solution

The Co-operative Bank, a major provider of payments solutions, understands this challenge that merchants and customers face. The bank has therefore enhanced its e-commerce solution, making it possible for business owners without a website or an app to receive payment via card.

How does this solution, named Pay-By-Link, work?

Once the customer and the merchant agree on the pricing, the merchant sends the payment link to the customer’s email address.

The customer will click on the link, which will direct them to a portal where they will insert their card details and the amount they are to pay.

Once the payment goes through, the merchant will receive a payment confirmation via email and SMS.

The customer will also receive a notification via SMS in the event they have subscribed to SMS alert with their card provider.

What are the advantages of the Pay-By-Link solution?

The merchant does not incur any cost to obtain the solution. It is FREE to get onboarded.

The solution is 3D secure, with two-factor authentication for all card payments.

In the event a customer makes a wrong payment, the merchant can reverse it without involving the bank.

The customer cannot reverse a payment. This reduces the risks of merchants losing money through dubious characters.

Payment reconciliation is easy for the merchant since they can track transactions and view them from a single dashboard.

Co-operative Bank offers its customers several other contactless solutions as follows:

E-commerce solution: This enables businesses to receive card payment through their websites or app.

This enables businesses to receive card payment through their websites or app. POS solution: Merchants don’t need to handle cash. The customers can pay for their goods and services via card at a Co-op Bank POS terminal.

Merchants don’t need to handle cash. The customers can pay for their goods and services via card at a Co-op Bank POS terminal. M-Pesa Paybill 400200: Customers can pay directly into the merchants Co-op Bank account via M-Pesa Paybill number 400200.

Customers can pay directly into the merchants Co-op Bank account via M-Pesa Paybill number 400200. M-Pesa Paybill 400222: With Co-op Bank’s Paybill 400222, reconciling of payments done via M-Pesa into your account is easy. The statements include the customer’s name, student number or house number and their phone number. This solution is ideal for school, merchants that receive bulk payments, and landlords/landladies.

With Co-op Bank’s Paybill 400222, reconciling of payments done via M-Pesa into your account is easy. The statements include the customer’s name, student number or house number and their phone number. This solution is ideal for school, merchants that receive bulk payments, and landlords/landladies. And now the Pay-By-Link solution that enables business owners without a website or an app to also receive payment via card.