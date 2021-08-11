Simba Leasing and why it is a leader in the Kenyan Market

Simba Corporation is a locally-owned diversified business group, operating from over 25 locations across the country.

The company is more than 50 years old. Its interests include local motor vehicle assembly for several original equipment manufacturers (OEM), vehicle tracking, hospitality, and financial services, which include hire-purchase and leasing.

Simba Corporation and its subsidiaries exclusively undertake distribution, sales and aftersales services for several of the world’s most successful brands, including Mitsubishi, Fuso trucks and buses, Mahindra, Proton, Ashok Leyland, and SAME tractors.

Simba Corporation pioneered leasing of vehicles in Kenya way before the concept was adopted by the government and other players in the market. We provide attractive and flexible vehicle leasing options, coupled with high-quality maintenance services, to multinationals and local companies, individuals, and the Government of Kenya.

For 20 years, we have excelled in providing innovative transport solutions in both the passenger and commercial vehicle segments. In the period we have been operational, Simba Leasing has leased out over 2,000 vehicles in Kenya.

Simba Corporation prides itself in providing complete in-house transport solutions that include outright sales, hire-purchase, long-term rentals, leasing, and pay-as-you-go services.

Some of the advantages of leasing from us include the following:

Capital freedom: We help you avoid trapping valuable capital in what would otherwise be company-owned cars.

Little or no down-payment, coupled with friendly monthly payments.

You remain focused on your core business as we take care of your transport needs.

End of lease option: Easy upgrade options at the end of every lease. No resale risk or obligation.

Flexibility: We tailor-make solutions to fit your cash flow and business needs.

More information about the company is available here.

Mahindra. Photo credit: Simba Corp