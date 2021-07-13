Why Odibets is among the most popular betting sites

Kenyans love sports, especially football. Moreover, Kenya has produced some of the best athletes in the world, and this continues to deepen the love of sports in the country.

A good number of Kenyans have found a way to turn their passion for sports into money through betting. On the other hand, the steady entry of more betting companies into the country in recent years has seen an increasing number of Kenyans getting keener on sports.

Today, Odibets is one of the most preferred betting firms in the country. The company’s popularity is a result of its simplicity, frequent bonuses to clients and much more. Here’s why Odibets stands out for the common mwananchi.

Sign-up bonus

What other way is better than welcoming a new client to a business with an immediate bonus? Odibets gives every new client a free bet worth Ksh30. To secure it, choose the game you will stake in. To pick home team win, select 1; for a draw, pick X; and for away team win, choose 2. Enter your mobile phone number. Enter your account password and click on Submit Freebet button. Your account will be credited with the registration bonus.

When your stake wins, Odibets will credit the winnings to your account. You can use the amount to bet on other games to hit the minimum withdrawal balance.

Jackpot

Early this year, Odibets introduced a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million. The only requirement is once you register on the Odibets platform, you place a bet with only Ksh95.

If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, then you automatically become the lucky winner of the Ksh105 million mega jackpot. Consolation prizes will also be awarded for correctly predicting 16, 15,14, 13, 12, or 11 match results.

To add icing on the cake, Odibets rewards punters who lose all the games (0 out 17) after participating in the weekly jackpot. Odibets also has a midweek jackpot.

OdiTV

Odibets launched OdiTV on May 22, 2021. The feature allows users of the Odibets platform to access live matches whenever they are on the website. This is one of the most interesting features hailed by Kenyans, since it gives punters an opportunity to follow the matches they had placed bets on and a section that love live betting.

On successful registration on Odibets and placing bets, punters can proceed and click on the OdiTV icon and the livestreamed games will automatically appear on the screen.

The OdiTV livestream platform is available on mobile, iPad and desktop, so long as one has a stable internet connection.

Odibets App download bonus

Imagine being rewarded with a bonus just for downloading an app. You don’t even need to imagine. Odibets awards customers once they download the Odibets app. The bonus is awarded once a punter downloads the Odibets app and places a bet of at least Ksh30.

Free first deposit of the day

Both new and regular users enjoy one free deposit on their first credit of the day. The amount must be a figure ranging from Ksh49 to Ksh99, or above Ksh200. For instance, if you credit Ksh95 to your account, your Odibets account balance will read Ksh100 instead of the Ksh95 you deposited. This is how Odibets refunds your transaction cost.

Use Bonga Points to deposit

In 2020, Odibets partnered with Safaricom to enable punters deposit on their accounts using Bonga Points. By dialling *126# from your Safaricom line, you can select to deposit on Odibets. Select the Lipa na Bonga Points option. Enter the Odibet’s Paybill number 290680 and account name Odi. You are then good to go. The feature enables betting fanatics to place their bets whenever they are out of cash.

Bet without data bundles

The betting firm also partnered with Safaricom late last year to introduce the “Bet Bila Bundles” feature.The feature allows betting enthusiasts to place bets on the Odibets platform, without bundles. Data will never be a hindrance for a punter to place bets.

Cashback bonus

This bonus entails giving back 30 percent of the customers’ stake once they lose their first bet of the day.

Odibets virtual games

Odibets revamped its virtual betting platform Odileague, which now features simulated matches from various leagues, including the Kenya Premier League.

Virtual betting allows customers to place bets on computer-generated games, which function just like real matches. The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

Frequent bonuses to mark special days

Odibets has been offering its clients frequent bonuses to mark special days. For example, this year during the Easter, Odibets gave out 2,000 jogoos (cockerels) daily to lucky winners during the four-day season. This happened from April 2 to 5 in a competition dubbed Shinda Jogoo ya Easter (Win a Cockerel this Easter).