When ‘rival’ football stars team up to score a higher goal

The 2020/2021 club season is coming to an end, but various football stars from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Milan, Napoli, Roma, Genoa, among other clubs, have joined forces for one higher goal – a heathy life for an eight-month-old baby from Serbia.

The baby, Gavrilo Đurđević, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), whose treatment in USA, planned for June, requires around €800,000 (slightly over Ksh104 million).

Fundraising for the baby went international when Ronaldo’s armband was sold for €64,000 (slightly over Ksh8 million) at a charity auction in Serbia in April. The story did not end there, but continued as Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s original signed jerseys were sold for €20,415 (slightly over Ksh2.6 million) at another auction. Right after this great gesture, the biggest football stars of the Balkan region – Luka Modrić, Edin Džeko, Miralem Pjanić, Ante Rebić, Marko Rog and Nikola Maksimović – also showed their exceptional humane side.

Maksimović, a Serbian international who plays for Napoli, invited his teammates Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and Diego Demme, to join the cause.

Mozzart, which previously bought Ronaldo’s captain’s armband for €64,000 for the same cause, continues to receive the jerseys from great players and has now posted all of them on the Limundo auction website. Mozzart made a starting offer of 500,000 dinars (slightly over Ksh500,000) for each jersey.

Ronaldo and Messi found out about the struggle of Gavrilo’s parents to raise €2.5 million for a single treatment abroad, to help their son survive. The two stars gladly donated their jerseys with a specially dedicated message: “For Gavrilo.”

Ronaldo was truly happy that something very positive had turned out from a simple “armband” incident, and decided to contribute by donating his signed jersey, just like Serbian players Stefan Mitrović and Aleksandar Mitrović did last month.

Ronaldo had angrily thrown his armband to the ground, dissatisfied with what is now remembered to be the famous unrecognised goal, during Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia. The armband was later picked up by a young firefighter Đorđe Vukićević, with the intention of using it to help young Gavrilo. Djordje, together with the organisation Together for Life of Jovan Simic, and Mozzart, got entire Serbia moving with a charity auction of the armband.

As a result, the entire region, especially the Croatian and Bosnian football stars who play in the biggest clubs around Europe, sent their love and support for the baby. “For Gavrilo, from the heart”, was written by Modrić, Rebić, Pjanić, Rog, Maksimović, and Koulibaly. More famous players are expected to join the action in the coming days.

This fantasy team made of stars with big hearts is getting stronger every day, giving strength and hope to the Đurđević family that the entire amount required for the surgery will be collected by the end of this month.