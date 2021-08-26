Welder wins close to Ksh10 million with Mozzart Bet

John Nyoike, a welder in Naivasha, Nakuru County, just got a windfall of Ksh9.9 million through Kenya's leading betting firm Mozzart Bet. This happened on Wednesday, August 25, after he staked Ksh1,150 on 10 games.

Nyoike placed an ambitious bet on Bournemouth win against Birmingham City, Derby County win over Hull City, Both Teams to Score in Middlesbrough clash against QPR, Blackburn win over Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United to lose against West Brom, Benfica win over PSV, Malmo win over Ludogorets, Ferencvaros lose against Young Boys, Celtic win over AZ Alkmaar and Leinknir win against Volsungur.

Speaking to Mozzart Bet, the 44-year-old revealed why he chose to dip into the tricky English football league championship and the less fancied Icelandic league.

“It is a league I understand well. Sometimes it is really unpredictable, but I have experience in it because even in my last big win, I had a number of games from championship in my bet slip. I also bet on the UEFA Champions League qualifiers and did some research on their previous performance. I also placed a bet on Icelandic teams, which is a league I like so much because home teams rarely lose,” said Nyoike.

The father of three has previously won Ksh98,000 and Ksh169,000 with Mozzart Bet, the latter being his biggest win before the recent windfall.

Nyoike opened up on why he has made Mozzart Bet his favourite gaming platform. “I placed a huge amount, not because I was confident of winning, but in the event that I win, I never want to regret and say I wish I knew; since that’s what happened when I won Ksh98,000.”

He went on: “I want to buy a car, land and invest in business with the money I have won.”

His win comes barely a week after one of the Mozzart Bet users walked away with the maximum pay-out of Ksh10 million.