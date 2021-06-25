Welcome to the sweet, healthy, rich Fresha family as the processor turns 60

By George Kinyanjui and Fredrick Muriithi

Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society (GDFCS) Limited, the makers of the Fresha brand of milk and milk products, has turned 60.

Surprised?

Many people are, but yes, this rural co-operative-based company that has gained traction and reputation across borders was started by a group of 31 small-scale dairy farmers in Githunguri in 1961. In those days, they would produce an average of just about 200 litres per day or less.

This position has since changed.

GDFCS has grown to a registered membership of over 26,000, with a current daily production of 240,000 litres. The active members stand at 11,000, meaning that on average, each of them delivers 22 litres of milk daily, compared to five litres per day per member 60 years back. This success is attributed to innovation and supportive stakeholders.

At the start, the few litres of milk delivered by farmers every day were sold to hotels in the then upcoming township of Ruiru and its environs. As the raw milk production grew, other markets were sought through milk processors of that time. The business of bulking milk and subsequently selling through processors continued for almost 40 years until 2004 when a fresh milk production plant was commissioned.

Over the years, through continual improvement and value addition, other products such as Long Life milk, Yoghurt, Fermented milk, Ghee, Butter, Cream and the Fresha Purified Drinking Water, have been introduced to the market. The company now confidently prides itself as the “Home of Real Farm Freshness” through the flagship household brands of Fresha and Zito.

One of key commitments of GDFCS is the upholding of values and the vision that brought together the 31 members to form the Society. This attribute remains the backbone that keeps the company going.

The milk it produces is 100 percent fresh, and it is delivered to consumers within six hours of getting it from the source. Customers have trusted the company to offer healthy quality products, hence the reason it has achieved the 60-year mark. This 60-year celebration is dedicated to them.

The core objective of the company is to enrich and empower its stakeholders. Farmers’ welfare is taken seriously. The organisation remains committed to improving raw milk prices and ensures timely payment. This has been the story throughout its 60-year journey, resulting in mounting trust from farmers.

The Society’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is another highlight. GDFCS has a strict policy on environmental and community wellbeing. It is the main sponsor of the Ruiru Dam Tree planting project, which has seen over 20,000 trees being planted since its inception in 2012.

Every year, GDFCS sponsors at least five needy pupils who meet the threshold to join secondary schools. The organisation also visits charity homes and spends the day with the hosts.

These are only examples of the various other CSR engagements GDFCS undertakes. They are among the activities that build supportive relationships with communities.

But such lasting success hardly comes without challenges. The Society has surmounted a few obstacles here and there.

For instance, sometime back, a number of members felt aggrieved and the route they took to air their grievances threatened the Society’s going concern. The matter was eventually resolved and GDFCS now provides forums where members air their views freely. This has nurtured cordial relationships and understanding; a very vital recipe for any co-operative society.

Indeed, at GDFCS, members’ welfare, loyalty and trust is primary. The Board of Directors (BOD) and staff culture is pivoted towards consistently ensuring the farmer’s wellbeing is prioritised. The leadership listens and works with members to ensure their needs are well taken care of. The Society’s culture is collaborative. This has enhanced cohesion among BOD and staff for increased performance and productivity.

The end result is better support to members to produce more milk per farm, so that they too reap optimum benefits from the Society as it pursues further growth. The 60-year milestone serves only as a moment in a journey that is destined for greater prosperity and more robust improvement.

Going forward, GDFCS is not relenting in its efforts to continuously lift the livelihoods of members, even after having tremendously transformed many small-scale farmers into some of the highest milk producers in the country.

Today, GDFCS pays out over Ksh300 million every month for farmers’ produce. And it does more, including support to farmers to increase their productivity. The company does this through an ‘all under one roof’model of providing all essential services for dairy farming. Specifically, members enjoy the following: Timely collection of raw milk facilitated by many buying stations and cooling centres; artificial insemination services; provision of animal feeds and supplements; and financial support through the GDC Sacco, whose majority shareholders are also members.

Moreover, GDFCS maintains some of the most competitive prices for raw milk, a position it commits to continue upholding.

These attributes have made it possible for the Fresha brand to continue expanding its range of products and markets. The products are available across the country.

Fresha and Zito brands command an estimated market share of 15 percent. This has been achieved through consistent quality products, assuring value to households.

GDFCS assures stakeholders that the vision of being a world-class producer of dairy products is not lost. That’s the direction it is headed.

The Fresha Brands

All products from the Fresha Dairy Brands are made from 100 percent fresh milk. They are handled with the highest standards of hygiene and cater for the needs of all households and demographics. Therefore, the products are within reach in the retail stores and local kiosks.

Fresha Milk is available in 500ml fresh pouch and Fresha Long Life. Fresha Long Life range is ultra-heat treated and aseptically packaged, guaranteeing freshness for up to 180 days.

The “Smoother, Thicker, Tastier and Nourishing” Fresha Yoghurt is available in 150ml, 250ml, 500ml, 1 litre and 5 litres, in various flavours. Fresha Yoghurt is nourishing and healthy, and can be enjoyed as a healthy snack, meal or dessert. The 1-litre and 5-litre packs are especially popular with families, large households and parties.

The “So Smooth, So Natural Fermented” milk, popularly known as Fresha Maziwa Lala, is just as described – smooth and natural. Consumers have the choice to enjoy Fresha Lala on the go, hence besides pouch packs, Fresha Lala is available in a bottle and gable top.

Yuppi with Real Fruit Yoghurtis available in peach, tropical, apricot and strawberry flavours made from natural fruit pulp.

The “Superfine, Super Fresh Ghee, Salted, Unsalted” Fresha Butter and 100 percent Pure Pasteurised Fresha Creamis your perfect partner for all your cooking and baking needs.

“No Other Water Refreshes Better” like the Purified Fresha Drinking Water, available in 500ml, 1 litre, 1.5 litres, 10 litres and 20 litres.

The 500ml and 1-litre bottles were recently refreshed and a 1.5-litre bottle introduced. The new-look bottle is easy on the grip and has an aesthetic appeal. All these are done with a price consciousness for consumers, making the products easily accessible to all demographics.

Zito, the “Creamiest Milk in Kenya”, is available in Fresh and Long Life. Zito milk is known for the extra creaminess that a segment of consumers demand.

The Zito range include flavoured yogurts with the same extra thickness.

Mr Kinyanjui is the Chairman of GDFCS, while Mr Muriithi is the General Manager. GDFCS is the processor of Fresha Dairy Brands.