UGHE launches African Advisory Board to help chart continent's path to self-reliance in health

The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), a global health sciences university based in Rwanda, has formed an African Advisory Board, co-chaired by Her Excellency Mrs Jeannette Kagame, First Lady of the Republic of Rwanda, and Professor Senait Fisseha, the Director of Global Programmes at Buffett Foundation.

The Advisory Board will be instrumental to UGHE’s ambitious mission: Building a robust healthcare workforce in Africa to provide equitable, quality health services to all, and supporting the continent’s path to self-reliance in health by advancing its human resource potential.

Additional to providing guidance on the institution’s strategic development and implementation, the Advisory Board will support UGHE’s efforts to expand its academic programmes in line with the needs of Africa.

Photo credit: UGHE

Spearheaded by African leadership and leveraging African expertise

The Advisory Board will bring together eminent African leaders and global health champions from diverse fields, sectors, genders and geographies; people whose respective careers have helped advance both human and socio-economic development on the continent. The Advisory Board will also invite selected global leaders to share their knowledge and expertise gained from their work.

Responding to the urgent needs of African health systems

Many African populations face significant geographic and financial barriers to accessing basic health care. The delivery of health services is compromised by a scarcity of facilities, modern equipment, and skilled professionals. The Covid-19 pandemic has especially highlighted the need for increased research and manufacturing capacity in Africa to bolster the development of life-saving drugs, equipment, and vaccines. To achieve this, the training of more skilled professionals is needed.

Supporting UGHE’s mission towards equitable health care

By educating generations of global health leaders to provide equitable, quality health services, UGHE aims to improve healthcare delivery in Africa and beyond and provide lessons that can be implemented worldwide.

To provide innovative solutions to health’s pressing challenges, students are equipped with the skills to carry out clinical and global health research, as well as the expertise and know-how to build, strengthen and manage resilient healthcare systems prepared to respond to emerging health threats like Covid-19.

Rwanda’s First Lady, H.E Mrs Jeannette Kagame, says: “To afford all human beings access to the quality health services and care they need, when they need them, is to afford them dignity and control over their own lives. To achieve this, however, we need more than strong policies, laws and mechanisms in the health sector. We need the right people in the right places, making the right decisions at the right time, to guarantee every individual’s right to health.”

Prof Senait Fisseha, Director of Global Programmes at Buffett Foundation and Co-Chair of the African Advisory Board of UGHE, adds: “To begin to advance the human resource potential and self-reliance in African health systems, we need global health institutions like UGHE that train clinicians, passionate and compassionate global health leaders, innovative researchers, scientists and implementers, health entrepreneurs, and managers on the continent.”

He continues: “Our UGHE’s new African Advisory Board of prominent leaders and experts will support our institute in driving a human-centred resource development agenda. We are proud to unite their visions, actions, exhibited competency and commitment to help move this health equity forward.”

About UGHE

UGHE focuses on quality, innovation and science-based learning, and requires that students study from and live within the communities facing the aforementioned constraints to healthcare access.

By situating the university in the rural North of Rwanda, it provides proximate education that exposes students to the challenges that they will be tasked to address.

Through a community-based learning approach that leverages community members as teachers, students are equipped with a deep understanding of the needs of the vulnerable, positioning them to adequately address them in their future professional life.

By applying these principles, UGHE breaks down traditional boundaries between academic disciplines, fostering inter-professional teaching and learning.