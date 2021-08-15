UGHE launches African Advisory Board to help chart continent's path to self-reliance in health

Photo credit: UGHE

The University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), a global health sciences university based in Rwanda, has formed an African Advisory Board, co-chaired by Her Excellency Mrs Jeannette Kagame, First Lady of the Republic of Rwanda, and Professor Senait Fisseha, the Director of Global Programmes at Buffett Foundation.

