Newly created UGHE Africa Advisory Board brainstorms urgent health issues to pay attention to

The African Advisory Board (AAB) of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) held its first meeting on August 20, 2021.

The virtual board meeting was called by the UGHE co-chairs, First Lady of the Republic of Rwanda, Her Excellency Jeannette Kagame, and Prof Senait Fisseha, the Director of Global Programmes at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation.

“I am extending to you an invitation to keep trailblazing a new and health-centred path because 2020 taught us many lessons on how interconnected we are as a global community. We can no longer afford to maintain the status quo,” said H.E Mrs Jeannette Kagame.

UGHE strives to train the next generation of global health professionals committed to providing equitable healthcare for all in Africa and beyond, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

The creation of the AAB was critical to ensuring that UGHE’s work was informed by the local context vis-a-vis the wealth of knowledge and experience of African leaders on the continent.

“It is no accident that the University of Global Health Equity was born in Rwanda, which has for so long been a beacon of hope and an inspiration not just for those of us on the continent, but globally. This is what resilience, perseverance, and the road map to equity looks like,” said Prof Senait Fisseha, Director of Global Programmes at Buffett Foundation, and Co-Chair of the AAB of UGHE.

During the meeting, the board members pledged to support UGHE to educate young leaders towards strengthening health sectors as a pillar of economic development and stability in Africa.

With this far-reaching mission, they are ready to accompany UGHE as it implements flexible and innovative solutions to address complex health issues in Africa and beyond. They will also advise on research and the training of the needed categories of professionals, as well as on the collaborations required for future self-reliance based on Africa’s health needs.

“We look forward to continuing this dialogue that will provide invaluable recommendations to UGHE as it works to attain excellence in global health education. Ultimately, we hope that this provision of quality education will improve the health of the population worldwide, especially that of the most vulnerable in Africa,” said Prof Agnes Binagwaho, Vice-Chancellor of UGHE.

The conversation highlighted the importance of synergising regional efforts and improving the quality and quantity of the healthcare workforce and delivery, to guide the way forward for the institution’s strategic development to build healthcare systems in Africa and other parts of the world.

“Instead of trying to use the word ‘sustainability’ as a diagnosis, we must all work to sustain UGHE as one important legacy of the Rwandan renaissance. And that will be striking a blow for decolonising global health,” said UGHE Chancellor, Prof Paul Farmer.

