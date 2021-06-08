‘Ugali man' lands lucrative deal after video goes viral

Recently, a hilarious video of a man feasting on ugali (maize meal) in a most-quirky way took the internet by storm. The man, later identified as Charles Odongo, became an instant internet sensation due to his prowess at eating ugali with meat stew.

A section of the public converted the video into memes, adding that people should grab opportunities the way Odongo did his ugali.

The passion displayed by Odongo while eating ugali has landed him a lucrative deal with Kenya’s leading betting firm, Odibets.

Odongo, now popularly referred to as #UgaliMan, has landed a deal as Odibets’ brand ambassador. Taking to his Instagram page, a jovial Odongo stated: “My first advertisement video with Odibets. Power iko (there’s power).”

Charles Odongo, nicknamed "Ugali man". Photo credit: Odibets

Odongo became a trending topic in Kenya on Tuesday, with a section of netizens congratulating him for the deal. Other Kenyans were asking the ‘god’ of Ugali Man to knock on their doors.

A big number also made fun, declaring that they would turn on their cameras every time they were eating, since one never knows who is watching.

One Twitter user, Martin Wachira, quoted Jon Bon Jovi, highlighting the importance of doing anything in life with passion. “Nothing is as important as passion. No matter what you want to do with your life, be passionate.”

Odibets has been hailed by Kenyans for supporting local talent, especially their initiative, OdiMtaani, which saw them sponsoring local tournaments and kitting over 35,000 youths in the country.